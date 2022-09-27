Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.00

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$56.00 and last traded at C$56.00, with a volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Cogeco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$869.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$754.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.465929 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

