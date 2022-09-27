Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.73 and last traded at $54.69. 18,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 376,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after buying an additional 77,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

