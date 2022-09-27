Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 176,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.