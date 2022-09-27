Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 26,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$85.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.