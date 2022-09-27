ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $99.63. 297,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,198. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

