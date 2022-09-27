Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 30,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 26.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

