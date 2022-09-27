Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 450,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Stock Performance

Shares of COSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 818,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,948. Cosmos has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Cosmos had a negative return on equity of 112.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosmos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

