Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,813 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.17% of Coterra Energy worth $34,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,302,000 after acquiring an additional 86,520 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. 473,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,511. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

