Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Coventry Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Coventry Group

In other Coventry Group news, insider Alexander (Alex) White bought 41,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$54,246.51 ($37,934.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,037,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,288.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

