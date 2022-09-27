Craig Hallum Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.80.

Entegris Trading Down 3.5 %

Entegris stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374,707 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after acquiring an additional 306,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,677,000 after acquiring an additional 69,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

