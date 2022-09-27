Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $120.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.54.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.