Credit Suisse Group Trims Rightmove (LON:RMV) Target Price to GBX 608

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 617 ($7.46) to GBX 574 ($6.94) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 663.25 ($8.01).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 4.0 %

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 549.20 ($6.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,496.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 607.25. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.27) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($9.79).

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.