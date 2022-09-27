Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 5.7%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.39 and last traded at $69.37. Approximately 18,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,236,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, OTR Global cut Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Crocs Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

