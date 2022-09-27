Crowny (CRWNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140,085.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $992,136.60 and $140,085.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRWNY is a coin. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowny is a platform that allows users to interact and engage with their favorite brands, rewarding those loyal to the brand and ensuring that brands reach a larger target audience. Based on their chosen preferences, users receive relevant content and offers while earning Crowny tokens ($CRWNY) and loyalty points by engaging with these brands. Crowny holders will be able to stake both CRWNY and the LP tokens gained through providing liquidity. “

