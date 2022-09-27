CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $30.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco Stock Performance

CS Disco stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock worth $1,501,671.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.