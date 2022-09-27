CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CSL Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $92.09 on Friday. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93.
About CSL
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSL (CSLLY)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.