CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $92.09 on Friday. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

