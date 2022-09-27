CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:CRT.UN traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 212,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.56 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

