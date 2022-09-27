CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRT.UN traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.72. 147,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.95. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

