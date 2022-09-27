Curio Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $126,212.99 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $126,212.99 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 47.5% against the dollar. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.93 or 1.00029889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063376 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065074 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,109,223 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. Telegram | Medium | Github | Youtube “

