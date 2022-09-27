CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $19,643.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io/en-us.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

