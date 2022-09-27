Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.27

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 144174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

(Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

