DAO1 Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One DAO1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO1 has a market cap of $26,998.27 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

