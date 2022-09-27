DAO1 Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One DAO1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO1 has a market cap of $26,998.27 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002825 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00134099 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $366.85 or 0.01817913 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
DAO1 Profile
DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DAO1
Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.