Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $142.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.43.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $160.61.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.