Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.36.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8,649.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.