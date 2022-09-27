Dempze Nancy E Sells 13,154 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dempze Nancy E lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 147,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.01.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.