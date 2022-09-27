Dempze Nancy E Sells 1,907 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $230.20 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

