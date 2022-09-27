Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. 427,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,280. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $66.67. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

