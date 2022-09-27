Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Dexus Convenience Retail REIT alerts:

About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.