Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
See Also
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Convenience Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.