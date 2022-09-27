DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 130,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,619,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 535,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 388.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.