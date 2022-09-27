DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 12th

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 107,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.59. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

