DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,887,670 shares.The stock last traded at $7.46 and had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after buying an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 254,572 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

