Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Digital Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,383. Digital Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 985.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 434,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 394,079 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Further Reading

