Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $101.78 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

