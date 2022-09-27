Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.38

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 66085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,022,000 after purchasing an additional 465,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

