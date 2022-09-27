Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises about 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.28.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile



Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

