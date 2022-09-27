Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Trading Down 1.8%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 6,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

