Douglas Kass Buys 50,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) Director Douglas Kass acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Douglas Kass purchased 11,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $4,485.00.
Aspen Group Price Performance
Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 265,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
Featured Stories
