DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $347.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DITHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

