DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 393.3% in September

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 393.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,494. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

