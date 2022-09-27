Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Achieves Market Cap of $890,902.85 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $890,902.85 and $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,896.02 or 0.99869157 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063785 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

DUCK is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

