DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 5.0% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 23,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,409. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

