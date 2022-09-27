Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
DYNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dye & Durham (DYNDF)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.