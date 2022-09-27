Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

DYNDF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.