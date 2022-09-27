Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 113.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

TSE:DND traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,025. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$50.49.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

