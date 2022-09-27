E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €11.50 ($11.73) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN traded down €0.13 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.07 ($8.24). 5,965,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.34. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.