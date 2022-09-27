Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.64

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 24508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

