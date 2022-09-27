Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $143.40

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.40 and last traded at $143.44, with a volume of 25046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.51.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,227,000 after purchasing an additional 68,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,554,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,018,000 after buying an additional 150,602 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

