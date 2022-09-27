Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.