Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 245,299 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hanesbrands Price Performance

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. 219,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,680,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

