Econ Financial Services Corp Has $435,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.14% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,730,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $56.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.