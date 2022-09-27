Econ Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8,761.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.33. 174,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,078,946. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.69.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

